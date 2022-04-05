Bruce Willis' wife Emma pays heartfelt tribute to young daughter on her birthday alongside family photos The Die Hard actor is suffering from aphasia

Bruce Willis' family recently announced the heartbreaking news of his aphasia diagnosis.

The Die Hard actor is a doting dad to five daughters, and over the weekend his oldest child with wife Emma celebrated her tenth birthday.

The occasion would have been bittersweet given Bruce's diagnosis but Emma made sure to make Mabel's birthday extra special.

VIDEO: Bruce Willis and Emma Hemming's young daughter supported by family as she learns to ride a bike

The doting mom posted a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Instagram, alongside footage of her in a school play, and two photographs of her with each of her parents.

In the caption, Emma wrote: "That's right baby, dream BIG, keep reaching for the stars and remember to live it up! Happy 10th birthday to you Mabel Ray. You are all heart and soul. Thank you for choosing us because you are so loved and respected. #birthdaygirl #sharktankboss [photo credit] @belathee."

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming paid a heartfelt tribute to daughter Mabel on her birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy birthday Mabel, enjoy your special day," while another wrote: "Faith, love and strength." A third added: "Precious family."

Emma later shared footage from Mabel's birthday party on social media, and it looked liked a great time was had by all.

The model's birthday tribute to her daughter follows just days after she posted a message on social media thanking Bruce's fans for their support following the news of his aphasia diagnosis was made public.

Bruce and Emma have been married since 2009

She wrote: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I'm grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The heartfelt statement followed two days after the star shared a joint family statement with Demi Moore, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, revealing his medical condition to fans and announcing his retirement from acting.

The original message read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

The Die Hard star's family are all supporting him following his aphasia diagnosis

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

