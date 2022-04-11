Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans with beachside surprise in latest sultry picture Fans don't know where to look!

Elizabeth Hurley sure knows how to elicit a response from her fans on Instagram, and she's done it one more time with yet another fabulous beachside photo that immediately drove fans wild.

The actress shared a striking image of herself showcasing her impressive abs as she was half immersed in the ocean – and matching with it – sporting a bright blue triangle bikini with chain straps on the bottom's sides.

She paired the look with red-tinted aviator sunglasses, and while her stunning figure certainly took fans' breath away, it's what she was holding that seriously caught their eye.

The model appeared smiling ear to ear as she proudly held a pair of massive starfish on each hand.

She captioned the post with: "Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach."

Fans took to the comments to compliment both the star and the starfish, writing: "They are amazing!!!!" and: "They are gorgeous. I wouldn't have known they were stranded," as well as: "Lovely picture looking fabulous."

The jaw-dropping picture

She went on to provide an update on what she did about her sea creature findings, writing: "They're now happily back at the bottom of the sea."

Her most recent ocean-side picture drew just as much attention from her followers, though it was shared for a bittersweet reason.

Elizabeth shot by Patrick

The Gossip Girl actress posted a sultry picture of herself laying on the edge of an infinity pool, a photograph she revealed in the caption was taken by the late Patrick Demarchelier. The iconic photographer to the stars passed away on 31 March.

Elizabeth wrote in her heartfelt tribute: "I shot so many covers, advertising campaigns and movie posters with you. You were a dream to work with and you will be so missed." She included cover photos with her son as well as with actors Matthew Perry and Hugh Grant.

