Elizabeth Hurley left emotional after being forced to miss Shane Warne's funeral The Bedazzled star's ex-fiancé passed away earlier this month

Elizabeth Hurley has spoken of her heartbreak after the actress will be forced to miss the funeral of her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne.

The cricket legend passed away earlier this month from natural causes and Elizabeth previously paid tribute to her "lionheart". Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared several photos from their engagement and explained that was going to miss his funeral, which will be held on Sunday. A separate state funeral is also scheduled to take place for Shane on 30 March.

WATCH: A look back at the life of Shane Warne

"My heart aches that I can't be in Australia tomorrow for Shane's funeral," she lamented. "I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can't get there.

"These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement- we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time. It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone."

She added: "It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna."

Elizabeth shared some beautiful photos of Shane as she detailed her heartbreak

Fans immediately took to the comments to pay their respects and express their sympathy for the star during the difficult time.

"Sending love my darling," read one sweet message, while another said: "My condolences to you and Shane's family. Losing someone you love is always heartbreaking."

Elizabeth and Shane were once engaged

A third added: "Life can be so cruel! Cherish the memories! What a legacy Shane has left! So sorry for your loss! Beautiful photo to cherish forever!"

Many more shared broken heart and crying face emojis.

Following Shane's passing, Elizabeth wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Many others have paid tribute to the sportsman including Elton John and Elizabeth's son, Damian, who hailed Shane as a "father figure".

