Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian pays tribute to his 'twin' in sweet Mother's Day post The swimwear model is incredibly close to her only child

Elizabeth Hurley has a close bond with her only child, son Damian Hurley, who wanted to let her know just how special she is on Sunday.

The model took to Instagram on Mother's Day in the UK, to pay tribute to his famous mom.

Damian shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo of Elizabeth doting over him as a baby, alongside a sweet message.

He wrote: "Happy mamas' to best friend/twin/favourite human etc etc." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Ah you are all the above you two! Love you both," while another wrote: "Gorgeous photo." A third added: "Twin is accurate."

Elizabeth and Damian have gone through a heartbreaking few weeks following the tragic sudden death of Shane Warne, who was a father figure to the model during his childhood.

Shane passed away at the beginning of March, with a spokesperson confirming the sad news in a statement in The Sun.

Damian Hurley paid a heartfelt tribute to his mom Elizabeth Hurley on Mother's Day in the UK

The cricket star's management said: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

The message continued: "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Tragically, Elizabeth revealed her sadness at having to miss Shane's funeral. "My heart aches that I can't be in Australia tomorrow for Shane's funeral," she lamented. "I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically can't get there.

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

"These pictures were taken in Sri Lanka to celebrate our engagement- we had all our children with us and it was the happiest time. It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone.

She added: "It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another Lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love your Luna."

Damian is following in his mom's footsteps as a model

At the time of Shane's passing, Damian also paid tribute. The 19-year-old shared several photos of Shane and himself from his childhood on his own Instagram account, and hailed the sportsman as a "father figure" for himself as he grew up.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around this… SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known," he movingly wrote. "My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

