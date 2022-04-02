Elizabeth Hurley turns heads in racy tribute to photographer Patrick Demarchelier The French photographer was a close friend of Princess Diana

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to wowing her fans with a sultry update, and on Friday continued to turn heads after she posted a nearly-nude snap to honour late photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

Taking to her Instagram account, the star sizzled as she posed pool-side, laying on her front at the edge of a luxurious infinity pool and shared more racy snaps taken by Patrick over the years.

Captioning the photos Elizabeth wrote: "RIP @patrickdemarchelier I shot so many covers, advertising campaigns and movie posters with you. You were a dream to work with and you will be so missed," with a red love heart.

The collection of impressive shots were featured on the cover of fashion magazines Harper's Bazaar and Esquire, in a campaign for Esteé Lauder, and even included a poster for the film Bedazzled.

Elizabeth's sizzling tribute

The photos also saw the former Austin Powers actress pictured beside A-listers Hugh Grant and Matthew Perry, as well as featuring some furry friends too, including a monkey and a lion.

Friends and fans of the star rushed to comment on the tribute. Joan Collins weighed in on the photos and wrote: "Wow" with two flames.

Makeup artist Sandy Linter wrote: "#stbarths Patricks’ #infinitypool This is the photo I was looking for. #rip Patrick Demarchelier.

Elizabeth steps out with son Damien

"Oh, these photos are all so great thank you Patrick Demarchelier lucky to have met you."

Elizabeth's son Damien Hurley also weighed in on the post, commenting with a heart. William Moseley wrote: "Incredible pictures" with three stars.

One starstruck fan wrote: "That bedazzled cover was my childhood crush. Still is." Another agreed and replied: "Same here been at least 30 years, she is class."

A third penned: "Wonderful post. Very well done!" A fourth commented: "Always more beautiful." Not to mention all the red love hearts left by followers offering their condolences.

