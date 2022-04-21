Jenna Bush Hager makes surprising confession about Prince Harry and sister Barbara Bush

Prince Harry may be happy as can be with wife Meghan Markle, but it turns out Jenna Bush Hager had other romantic plans for him!

Following Hoda Kotb's interview with the British Royal at his legendary Invictus Games in The Hague, the Today anchors got to talking about the father-of-two, what the interview was like, and Jenna dished on a major "what if" moment involving her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

While the star's twin is happily married to Craig Coyne as of 2018, and welcomed daughter Cora Georgia – named in honor of her father George Bush – in 2021, her sister revealed she had originally wanted to set her up with Prince Harry.

As it turns out, the Today show co-host also interviewed him once, at the Invictus Games as well, but Hoda revealed there was actually only one thing she remembered from the special.

She confessed: "You tried to set up Barbara with him."

Her co-star did not shy away from admitting her plans, and even teased that she hadn't given up, quickly replying: "I know and honestly, what was she thinking?"

The hilarious admission

The mom-of-three promptly began to imagine how different things might have turned out had her matchmaking plan come true, bringing up her co-anchor's latest interview, and wondering: "You could have been there with Barbara and Harry!"

She went down the rabbit hole of what if's, and even hilariously involved the children, exclaiming: "She could have a child named Lilibet!"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy the games

Hoda couldn't hold in the laughter as Jenna went so far as to suggest a name change for baby Cora, inquiring: "Why does she not have a child named Lilibet?! Take that Cora, put a little crown on her, and let's call her Lilibet."

Fans took to the comments to rave about her suggestion and royal antics, writing: "You guys are a blast," and: "You are funny with all those ideas coming to your head," as well as: "I love Lilibet!"

