Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's stand-in hosts get Today viewers talking The Fourth Hour replacements were a huge hit with fans!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were both absent from Monday's Fourth Hour show on Today, and instead two of their co-stars stood in for them.

At the start of the program, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly sat down at the famous desk, revealing that Hoda had the day off work, while Jenna was at home with a sick child.

The pair proved to be just as popular as a duo as Hoda and Jenna, and discussed some interesting topics too, including the recent Bennifer engagement.

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly get personal with discussion on Today's Fourth Hour

Sheinelle and Carson got chatting about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindling their romance, which led to them discussing "the one that got away".

"There are a lot of things about this story that some people relate to, not the ten million dollar ring, but there are – the second chance part. People are like, have you ever got back together with an ex? Have you ever dated and then gone back?" Sheinelle asked.

Carson replied: "I've only been with one woman my whole life, my beautiful wife Siri. I love you. So I can't related to this."

The Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly pairing was a huge hits with Today viewers

He contined: "No – now I have maybe, like Google searched like, a girl I dated like in college just to kind of see where they are now. I've kind of done that a little bit."

Sheinelle agreed: "I've also searched." "I, like the idea – to me the question is, did one get away?"

Carson replied. "Exploring that to me is interesting." "You go on Facebook, you're curious about that guy that you dated from high school. I've done it."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have hosted Today's Fourth Hour together for three years

"This is a celebrity version of that," Carson concluded.

Viewers enjoyed watching Sheinelle and Carson's partnership, with many applauding their chemistry on social media.

"I really enjoyed the show with Carson and Sheinelle!" while another wrote: "Sheinelle and Carson clicked so well!" A third added: "Carson and Sheinelle should host together more often!" A fourth added: "Love Carson and Sheinelle, great to see them."

