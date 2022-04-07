Jenna Bush Hager delights fans with new update on her and twin Barbara's much-anticipated book The Today star has a close bond with her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush are gearing up for the release of their new children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, which hits the shelves on April 19.

And ahead of the release, the mom-of-three shared some exciting news about the story on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jenna shared details of their upcoming book tour, which has had a new tour stop added.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager receives copies of her new book The Superpower Sisters in the post

"Sissy and I can't wait to see you soon," Jenna wrote alongside a list of all the stops, which include Richmond, VA, on April 15, and Red Bank, NJ, on April 20.

The siblings are also going to be touring around Texas from 21 April at some places close to their heart – including the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation on April 21 and the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on April 23.

Fans are just as excited as Jenna and Barbara for the tour, with many commenting on the star's post. "Super excited to see you both," one wrote, while another remarked: "Congratulations! Can't wait!" A third added: "Congrats on the book."

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush have written a new children's book together

Jenna and Barbara are no strangers to writing books together and their novel Sisters First was a New York Times Number One Bestseller.

As well as writing, Jenna is also very passionate about reading, and has her popular book club, Read with Jenna, which recently celebrated its third anniversary.

On Today with Hoda & Jenna, the author's co-stars celebrated the milestone live on air, with Hoda Kotb telling viewers at the time: "We've got some celebrating to do on this program today on this second day of March. Because the second day of March marks the third year of Read with Jenna." "I'm like a wild, wild toddler, it's so much fun!" Jenna responded.

The twin sisters are incredibly close

As Hoda hailed her on the achievement, she said: "Can you just reflect for a second?" "It feels so long. I came from a long line of women, and men, who love to read. And I've reflected on them. And we're just continuing on that."

As well as having many fans already pre-ordering their book, Jenna's children are no doubt looking forward to reading The Superpower Sisterhood too.

The star shares daughters Poppy and Mila, and son Hal, with husband Henry Hager. Barbara, meanwhile, is a doting mom to baby daughter Cora, who she shares with husband Craig Coyne.

