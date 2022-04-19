Savannah Guthrie salutes co-star Jenna Bush Hager for new book The NBC stars are like family

Savannah Guthrie had much to celebrate on the latest installment of Today, because even though she couldn't host the show with her usual co-host Hoda Kotb, she still had someone else to celebrate!

The TV personality congratulated and saluted her co-star Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara Bush for the release of their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood.

She shared several photographs of their live conversation on Instagram, calling them her "sisters from another mister," saying it contained "shocking plot twists and a beautiful story of sisterly love from two sissies who show us how it's done."

"I love that it's about the sisters you're born with…and the sisters you find," she added, once again also calling them her "honorary sisters."

The two spoke further in the interview about not only their book, but also highlighted the story of two teen sisters from Pennsylvania as part of the stories they wanted to tell.

They also spoke to Savannah about Barbara raising six-month-old daughter Cora George and how she dealt with having her baby arrive six weeks early.

Savannah praised Jenna and Barbara on the release of their new book

Savannah also hilariously recounted how Jenna reacted to the news, saying that she rushed over to Target to grab immediate baby supplies.

Jenna elaborated on how her own kids, Mila, Poppy, and Hal, reacted to news of their new cousin, with Hal's reaction being particularly adorable.

"Hal's named his baby doll Cora," she said. "He calls every baby he sees on the street Cora. He's like 'Cora!' and I go 'No…'," being met with laughter from both Savannah and Barbara.

Barbara also acted as the guest host with Jenna on Today with Hoda and Jenna in Hoda's absence, inadvertently also revealing that she doesn't really follow the show or follow their Instagram page.

The two sisters presided over Today with Hoda and Jenna as well

"BARBARA!!!!!! This morning @jennabhager found out that her sister does not follow @hodaandjenna on Instagram!" the show's page read.

"She's missing out... don't be like Barbara, make sure you're following us to keep updated on the fun!"

