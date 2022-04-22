Prince Harry makes surprise announcement at the Invictus Games The Duke of Sussex is the founding patron of the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were in The Hague this week at the Invictus Games and on Friday, the final day of the event, the Duke made a surprise announcement about the future of the tournament.

The father-of-two revealed that the 2025 games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler in Canada.

WATCH: Prince Harry discusses his and Meghan Markle's visit with the Queen

In the announcement, Harry said: "Ladies and gentlemen, Invictus is heading back to North America and this is a very, very good thing."

The location is close to the hearts of the celebrity couple who previously lived on Vancouver Island in Canada in their $14million mansion.

The husband-and-wife-duo first attended the games together in 2017

During their trip to the Netherlands, Harry and Meghan caught up with a number of members of the Canadian team including retired Warrant Officer from the Canadian Armed Forces, Joanne Bradley.

Recalling her meeting with Harry and Meghan, Jo told HELLO! Canada: "Prince Harry came across as very genuine.

"This is his Games and he's really here for the athletes. He said to, 'Enjoy every minute'.

"Then along came Meghan, and she saw the medal around my neck and asked what it was for.

It's unknown if Harry will be back for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

"She just gave me this great big hug! She was in a beautiful dress, cream-coloured and just didn't care – she came in for the smelliest and sweatiest hug possible!

"It was fantastic."

Jo suffers from multiple sclerosis but didn't let that stop her from competing in track, swimming, and wheelchair basketball this year in The Hague.

Harry and Meghan also met with retired Sargeant Chris Zizek, and Royal Air Force Captain Mike Burt who is also on the Canadian team.

The Duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

