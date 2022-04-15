Why Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to the Queen on Maundy Thursday was so significant The Sussexes travelled without their two children Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle paid a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday, and the day they chose to see Her Majesty was particularly significant.

MORE: The Queen shares emotional message following South African floods

The Duke and Duchess' press office confirmed the news of their trip, with the royal couple stopping via Windsor to visit Harry's grandmother en route to the Hague in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games which they are attending.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen speaks about her bout of Covid

Harry and Meghan visited the Queen on 14 April, which was Maundy Thursday - a day in the Christian calendar that focuses on forgiveness.

The pair were sighted at the traditional Maundy Thursday service, in which the Prince of Wales stood in for her Majesty.

Given the various issues which have reportedly gone on between the Sussexes and the royal family of late, it's a poignant day for the couple to have met with the monarch, as well as Harry's father Prince Charles.

MORE: Zara Tindall cuddles her daughter Lena during a family day out in Norfolk - see photos

READ: Kate Middleton celebrates family occasion with brother James Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a private trip to the UK

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: "It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor.

"Also Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms."

Her Majesty the Queen has welcomed Harry and Meghan at Windsor

The visit is the couple's first joint trip to the United Kingdom since they left their roles as working royals back in 2020. Harry had been back in the country for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, and the unveiling of a statue for his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry has been wanting to visit his home country with his wife and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, but he and his family are "unable to return" because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.