Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weekend plans following surprise Windsor visit The royal couple have a busy few days ahead

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to see Prince Harry's grandmother the Queen on Thursday, before travelling to the Netherlands on Friday for the Invictus Games this weekend.

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to the Queen on Maundy Thursday was so significant

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, and despite having relinquished his royal duties for a life in California with his wife Meghan and two children, the event is especially close to his heart. This year's games run from 16 to 22 April at The Hague, having been delayed by the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry practices his Dutch ahead of Netherlands visit

Harry and Meghan were sighted at the traditional Maundy Thursday service in Windsor, in which the Prince of Wales stood in for her Majesty. The service took place in St George's Chapel where the Duke and Duchess married, so the occasion will have brought back happy memories for the couple.

MORE: Royals on Easter Sunday: 11 best photos of the Queen and her family celebrating through the years

READ: Kate Middleton celebrates family occasion with brother James Middleton

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in 2019

Meghan is due to attend the first few days of the Invictus Games, presumably returning home to their Montecito home in California earlier than her husband to care for their children Archie and Lilibet.

Her trip to the UK and the Netherlands is her first to Europe since she left her role as a senior working royal back in 2020.

On Friday evening, the couple are expected to make an appearance on the 'yellow carpet' at a friends and family reception, and the games begin on Saturday. A film crew is expected to be joining the pair as part of filming for a Netflix series called Heart Of Invictus.

The royal couple's first games together in 2017

The event is particularly special to the royal couple as it was where Harry and Meghan chose to make their first public appearance together almost five years ago, on September 24 2017 at the opening ceremony in Toronto, Canada.

The following day, the pair emerged hand in hand at the wheelchair tennis tournament.

Harry founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.