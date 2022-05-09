Janette Manrara pens emotional open letter to her younger self and her school bullies "You have so many that love you"

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has always been open about how she lacked in confidence when she was growing up.

So for our Mental Health digital issue guest-edited by Scarlett Moffatt, we asked the popular presenter to write an open letter to her younger self, encouraging little Janette to have faith that her dreams will come true, like landing a pro dancer role on Strictly and then going on to present its spin-off show It Takes Two.

READ: Scarlett Moffatt admits she wanted to 'disappear for a little while' after I'm a Celebrity win

Read Janette's letter below...

Dear Little Janette,

I have to say, you are one talented young lady! You may not see it right now, but trust that you have BIG things to come! I know it's tough being Latina and trying to make it in entertainment. There's not many that look like us out there being successful and showing us that anything is possible, but it is!

All I would say to you is to keep going, no matter how tough it gets because it all works out in the end. Life has a funny way of taking care of you, if you take care of yourself.

READ: Karen Hauer reveals she would have given up dancing had it not been for her therapy

Stay kind, stay humbled, and keep having those open and honest conversations with mom and dad. They love you and will always have your best interest come first in their hearts.

And those girls at school that can sometimes be mean, forget about them. Your friendships will always be better when you have friends that really care about your happiness as much as you care about theirs.

And most importantly, know that in the highs and especially in the lows, you are never alone. You have SO MANY that love you and want to see you be the best version of you that you can be.

READ: Jonny Benjamin praises Prince William and Kate for helping to end stigma around mental health

I cannot wait for you to see all the beautiful adventures that are ahead of you! Enjoy the ride! It’s the best and only one you will ever have.

Sincerely,

Your Wiser Self Janette

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.