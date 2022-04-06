Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara put on united front with sweet selfie after Strictly shock

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara delighted fans when they shared a sweet selfie of them together. The picture comes shortly after professional dancer Aljaz was forced to deny he was ever "aggressive" backstage on Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Janette Manrara breaks silence after Aljaz Skorjanec's 'heartbreaking' decision to quit Strictly

"@jmanrara @rememberingtour SHOW TIME," remarked the 32-year-old. The former Strictly champion announced his departure from the ballroom competition last week, and was swiftly at the centre of rumours which claimed he was "arrogant" and had an "aggressive manner".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz acts as bodyguard behind the scenes of Strictly for wife Janette

Representatives for the dancer told HELLO!: "Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show and it is untrue to say he acted in an aggressive manner at any time."

Exclusive: Janette Manrara reflects on heartbreaking sacrifices her parents made

READ: Strictly Come Dancing: the professional dancers who quit the show and why

Just days prior, Aljaz announced that he was leaving Strictly after nine years in a lengthy statement. "On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever! It went like this... we would like to offer you a position on @bbcstrictly as a professional dancer," he wrote on Instagram.

"A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia. It didn't matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

Aljaz shared this sweet selfie

"A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.

"The love and support I got from the team of producers was second to none. Louise Rainbow, Sarah James, Kim Winston, Jack Gledhill are just a few of the unsung heroes behind the success of the show - I am forever grateful to them!"

He is now set to embark on one of his postponed tours with his wife Janette - Remembering The Oscars - before joining Pasha Kovalev on the Strictly Come Dancing: Here Come The Boys.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.