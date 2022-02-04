Janette Manrara reflects on childhood 'struggle' as she urges fans to speak out in emotional post The Strictly Come Dancing star supports mental health charity Mind

Janette Manrara has urged her fans to speak out if they are struggling. In a candid Instagram post, the Strictly Come Dancing star reflected on her own childhood, where she confessed to "lacking in confidence" when growing up.

MORE: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec enjoy intimate kiss as they reunite on the Strictly dancefloor

Highlighting the work of mental health charity Mind, Janette - who is married to fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec – shared a throwback picture from her youth alongside a snap of herself hosting the Strictly live tour as she discussed "chasing my dreams".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares sad news with Strictly fans ahead of tour

"Today is @mindcharity #TimeToTalkDay where we are sharing the importance of talking," she wrote. "I grew up in a home where we were always encouraged to share our feelings and talk to each other as much as we could.

MORE: Janette Manrara announces big news after clarifying Aljaz Skorjanec quitting rumours

SEE: Janette Manrara stuns with glamorous makeover ahead of Strictly tour

"Being a performer since I can remember, I was never shy and I could definitely talk! But sometimes I lacked confidence because I was never the best dancer/singer/actor of the bunch; and being Latina, it wasn't always easy."

On being able to fulfil her dreams, she said: "However, if I could go back, I would tell my younger self that being Latina is something to always be very proud of, it's my superpower, and what makes me, and that my desire to work hard and chase my dreams no matter what would one day really pay off; trust the process! It turns out just as it should, in the end, Little Janette."

Janette shared these photos with her fans

The TV star concluded: "#TimeToTalkDay is important and I will always support @mindcharity for the wonderful things they do. Let's talk."

Fans were quick to applaud the post, with one writing: "Ah look at you! You were so little!! Look where you are now!! I am immensely proud of you Janette!" Another stated: "We love you just as you are xxx." A third post read: "You are such a talent and inspiration! A joy to watch on screen, what a lovely post and so important! Your roots are what 'makes you'.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.