Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec stuns fans with very risqué photo of wife Janette Manrara The couple are still smitten

After five years of marriage, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are quite clearly still head over heels in love.

This week, Aljaz, 32, stunned his fans on Instagram as he shared a risqué photo of his wife, showing her emerging topless from the sea.

Makeup-free Janette, 38, is wearing a pair of coral-coloured bikini briefs and covering her modesty with her arms as she walks through the surf. Aljaz sweetly wrote: "Looking for a mermaid? I found mine… [love heart eyes]."

Fans went wild for the snapshot in the comments section. "What a beauty!" one remarked while a second echoed: "She looks like a Bond girl… so beautiful! Xx."

Fans went wild for Aljaz's risque photo of Janette

A third wrote: "I love you two such a gorgeous couple, beautiful inside and out!" and a fourth stated: "Cutest couple on this earth!"

It's an exciting time for Janette and Aljaz following their respective decisions to leave Strictly. Aljaz announced his exit in March, revealing in a statement that he had made the decision "a little while ago".

Janette and Aljaz have now both left Strictly

He also paid a touching tribute to his wife, who left the show last year to present It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark.

The dancer wrote: "To my bucka.. from picking songs, creating stories and choreographing steps we always did it as a team. Your talent and selflessness knows no bounds.

The happy couple have been married since July 2017

"We were dating when we started together on the show and now we are husband and wife. We got to perform with Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BBC Symphony Orchestra.. moments I will keep in my heart forever. I LOVE YOU!"

Aljaz concluded his statement by saying: "And finally, thank YOU, the people that watch Strictly who have been so kind to me all these years. Every comment, vote, kind message never went unnoticed. You are the reason we all do it, thank you!

"I have lots of exciting stuff planned that I will fill you in on soon. I can't wait to see what the future holds! KEEEEEP DANCING!"

