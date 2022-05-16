Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas come together for final family photo ahead of new baby The couple will soon welcome a new daughter

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas looked every inch the excited parents as they posed for one more family photo ahead of the birth of their new arrival.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Coronation Street star uploaded a sweet snapshot of the couple with their son Roman, and Ryan's eldest child Scarlett. "The next time we have this picture there will be a little baby girl [heart emoji]," remarked Ryan.

Lucy added: "Last time we will be together as just a 4! Just realised you will soon be outnumbered @ryanthomas84 [two blue emojis and three pink emojis]." [sic]

The actor's fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous family picture [heart emojis]."Another remarked: "Stunning family… Lucy looks so happy and relaxed - I couldn't even pretend to look relaxed for the gram… I was full on moody."

A third post read: "Awww can't wait to see baby girl and beautiful family photo all of you together." A fourth person stated: "Sarah's daughter is growing so lovely. Congratulations to all of you."

Scarlett is Ryan's daughter from his previous relationship with fellow Corrie star Tina O'Brien. The dad-of-two has been dating Lucy since meeting on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017, and they welcomed son Roman in March 2020. He popped the question during a trip to Italy in 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan uploaded this sweet family snapshot

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! Magazine, 30-year-old Lucy confirmed they are expecting a baby daughter. "Our baby girl is due in late spring - we can't wait," she said in February.

"I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman. With him I just knew - I don't know why but even before we found out, I said: 'I know, one hundred per cent, it's a boy.'"

Of motherhood, she added: "You experience this whole new kind of love, and they are your world. Nothing else really matters."

