Lucy Mecklenburgh surprises Ryan Thomas as due date nears - 'Praying my waters don't break'

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are no doubt counting down the days till they welcome their second child. However, ahead of the impending arrival, the reality TV star made sure she was on hand to support her partner as he competed in ITV show The Games.

Before Ryan took his place at the London Aquatics Centre, Lucy posed for a cute selfie and lamented how their reunion was bittersweet.

"Good luck baby!!! I've not seen @ryanthomas84 since Sunday morning so I decided to surprise him and come & watch @thegamestv tonight," she wrote on Instagram. "Praying my waters don't break mid show hahahaha." [sic]

After a series of games, Ryan finished in first place – much to the delight of his fiancée! "My champion [heart emoji]," gushed Lucy.

The couple have been dating since meeting on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017, and they welcomed son Roman in March 2020. The Games star popped the question during a trip to Italy in 2019, but the couple were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucy uploaded this sweet selfie with Ryan

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! Magazine, the 30-year-old confirmed they are expecting a baby daughter. "Our baby girl is due in late spring - we can't wait," she said in February.

"I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman. With him I just knew - I don't know why but even before we found out, I said: 'I know, one hundred per cent, it's a boy.'"

The couple embraced after Ryan finished in top place

Of motherhood, she added: "You experience this whole new kind of love, and they are your world. Nothing else really matters."

