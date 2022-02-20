Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas reveal gender of their second baby Their little one is due in spring

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals the exciting news that she is having a daughter, her second child with actor Ryan Thomas. "Our baby girl is due in late spring – we can't wait," says 30-year-old Lucy who became a mum two years ago to her adorable son, Roman.

"I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman. With him I just knew – I don't know why but even before we found out, I said: 'I know, one hundred per cent, it's a boy.'"

With the birth fast approaching, have the couple, who met when they both appeared on The Island with Bear Grylls, chosen a name? "With Roman we named him as soon as we found out we were having a boy. I remember we looked at a list and we both pointed to the same name.

"But this time, we have a list of 15 names. We may just have to wait to meet her," she laughs. "Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time."

Of motherhood she tells HELLO!: "You experience this whole new kind of love, and they are your world. Nothing else really matters."

Her first experience of motherhood was different to what she had expected, as Roman was born on 7 March 2020 - a couple of weeks before lockdown hit. Social media was a way of keeping in touch with other new mothers.

"Being a new mum can be a very lonely place anyway, and then take away your mum popping in for a cup of coffee or going for a walk with a friend.

"I'd put up Stories at 4am about feeding and I'd get mums messaging me back. It was a way to know you are not alone. That is how motherhood is: we are all in it together."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.