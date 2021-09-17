Lucy Mecklenburgh shares new update on baby Roman after emergency hospital dash Little Roman was taken to hospital after he was found 'blue in his cot'

Lucy Mecklenburgh has updated her followers after her worrying hospital dash with her 18-month-old son Roman.

On Thursday evening, the former TOWIE star revealed she and partner Ryan Thomas experienced "every parent's worst nightmare" when they found their baby "blue" in his cot.

Now home, Lucy thanked fans for their support after sharing the upsetting news. "Thank you for all your lovely messaged this is day three at home and we are just enjoying lots of special family time with our perfect boy," she wrote.

The doting mum, 30, had previously posted a heartbreaking photo of her baby son hooked up to an IV tube in hospital. Detailing their horrifying experience, Lucy wrote: "As some of you may have noticed we haven't been on social media lately.

"Just over a week ago I found Roman blue in his cot - probably every parent's worst nightmare. Without going into too much detail it ended up with Roman being transferred to St Mary's London intensive care being put on a ventilator. Thankfully we are now all home and Roman is back to his cheeky self."

Lucy shared this new photo of her son at home

Lucy then said she was "eternally grateful" to the NHS - the ambulance service, Basildon hospital, St Mary's hospital – as well as the Cosmic charity - which cares for babies and young children in intensive care.

She added: "Although mentally we as a family may never fully recover, we feel extremely blessed to have our special boy home in our arms and it has truly opened our eyes to all the hardworking superheroes working in our hospitals who dedicate their lives to helping others and how extremely lucky we are to have these incredible medical services free for us all in the UK.

"Thank you NHS and all the charities that support the NHS."

Ryan posted his own message and uploaded this snap from hospital

Meanwhile, Ryan shared his own message and said: "No words can explain how grateful we are to have our little boy home safe after spending nearly a week in intensive care.

"As parents, it's been one of the scariest times of our lives but with thanks to our amazing doctors & nurses we have king Roman back playing, smiling & more importantly eating, I would like to thank the @nhs and also @cosmic_charity who have been unbelievable, You both really are the real-life superheroes."

