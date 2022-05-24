Kevin Bacon in tears as he sends video message after tragic Texas school shooting 'How many kids have to die before you do something?' he asked Washington leaders

Kevin Bacon shared a heartbreaking new video with fans on Wednesday, breaking down in tears over the tragedy in Texas.

With red-rimmed eyes, the actor took a deep breath in the video before he began, staring down the camera and sharing that he wanted to send a message "to our leaders in Washington this morning".

WATCH: Kevin Bacon in tears and 'devastated' as he shares heartbreaking video

"How many kids have to die before you do something? We all want to live in the land of the free and home of the brave but what about the freedom to drop kids off at school knowing you will pick them up at the end? And being brave enough to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said.

"The same gun lobby that says 'strong laws wont do anything, 'but what if it could? What if it saves a kid's life? Isn't it worth a try at this point?"

The father-of-two went on to share that he had been left "devastated" and sent his "deepest condolences to the victims in Uvalde".

"Our children deserve #MoreThanThoughtsAndPrayers from leaders elected to protect them from gun violence. Something’s gotta change," he captioned the video.

Kevin was left close to tears

On Tuesday 24 May an 18-year-old shooter killed 19 young children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School using an AR-15.

The teenage suspect also had a handgun and high-capacity magazines, according to investigators. He was killed by law enforcement after his attack.

Ten children who were killed in the attack have been named, including Uziyah Garcia, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Xavier Javier Lopez, Jose Flores, Navaeh Brown, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Alithia Ramirez and Ellie Lugo. Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, both teachers at the school, also died.

Kevin ended his caption by calling on everyone to "join the @everytown movement to #EndGunViolence: Text ACT to 644-33."

