Sosie Bacon shares tearful selfie days after dad Kevin Bacon's heartbreaking update The Mare of Easttown actress looked so sad

Kevin Bacon's daughter, Sosie, posted an emotional message on Instagram stories shortly after her dad shared a sad update of his own.

The actress uploaded a selfie in which she had tears rolling down her cheeks and a forlorn expression.

She simply captioned it: "Pisces saying goodbye to anyone." The unhappy image came days after Kevin paid a touching tribute on social media following the death of his good friend, actor Fred Ward.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick sing a duet on their farm

He posted a photo of the pair of them in character in the film Tremors, alongside a touching message which read: "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

"I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Sosie didn't reveal whether her sadness was for the loss of Fred, but it's likely the star knew her father's friend too.

Sosie shared her sadness with fans

Kevin's wife, Kyra Sedgwick was one of the first to respond to Kevin's message, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

"So sad to hear of his passing," another follower wrote, while another commented: "Can't believe it. So sad. May he rest in peace." A third replied: "This one hurts," alongside a crying face emoji.

A statement to the New York Post by the actor's representatives said that he died on 8 May.

"I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79," the statement read.

Kevin paid a beautiful tribute to his friend and co-star Fred Ward

"It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Please visit https://bit.ly/BUSMCTE or contact 617-358-9535 for more information."

Kevin enjoyed working on Tremors so much that he was interested in doing a sequel to it. He previously told Esquire: “It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all."

