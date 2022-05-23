Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer The Hollywood star has had an upsetting month

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37.

The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week.

The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter Coda.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill news sends fans wild

Marnie died after stage 4 metastatic breast cancer complications aged just 37.

She was known for her roles on the soap opera As the World Turns and on the reboot of One Life to Live.

The news follows shortly after Kevin paid tribute to another former colleague, Fred Ward, who he starred alongside in the hit movie Tremors.

Marnie Schulenburg tragically passed away from cancer

He wrote: "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

"I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Kyra Sedgwick was one of the first to respond to Kevin's message, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

Kevin will no doubt be supported by his family during this difficult time. The actor is incredibly close to his wife and children, Sosie and Travis, who both followed in their parents footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Kevin Bacon with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Travis is in a band, while Sosie is an actress. And while the celebrity couple are more than supportive of their children's careers, they were initially worried about how their children would cope in the notoriously cut-throat environment.

Kevin suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

The Footloose told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kevin and Kyra's children have both followed in their footsteps

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

