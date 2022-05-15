Kevin Bacon 'so sad' as he mourns devastating death with poignant tribute Kyra Sedgwick's wife penned a heartfelt message

Kevin Bacon has paid a touching tribute on social media following the death of his good friend, actor Fred Ward.

The Footloose actor took to Instagram to post a photo of the pair of them in character in the film Tremors, alongside a touching message.

He wrote: "So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick sing a duet together

"I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Kyra Sedgwick was one of the first to respond to Kevin's message, simply replying with a red love heart emoji.

"So sad to hear of his passing," another follower wrote, while another commented: "Can't believe it. So sad. May he rest in peace." A third replied: "This one hurts," alongside a crying face emoji.





Kevin Bacon paid tribute to Fred Ward following his death

Fred was known for his roles in films such as The Right Stuff, Short Cuts and Tremors. A statement to the New York Post by the actor's representatives said that he died on 8 May.

“I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 79,” the statement read.

"It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Please visit https://bit.ly/BUSMCTE or contact 617-358-9535 for more information.”

Fred Ward passed away aged 79

Kevin and Fred starred in Tremors in 1990, a movie which became a cult classic. The film follows two handymen who decide to leave the town of Perfection, Nev, but discover the dead body of their friend.

They soon discover that strange underground creatures are killing people.

Kevin enjoyed working on Tremors so much that he was interested in doing a sequel to it. He previously told Esquire: “It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all."

