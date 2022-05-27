Tamara Ecclestone takes to social media after dad Bernie's arrest over gun The 37-year-old treated her daughter Fifi to a fun night out

Tamara Ecclestone engages with her social media followers daily, posting adorable family photos with her daughter Fifi, eight, and Serena, one, and Thursday was no different, despite news that her father, Bernie Ecclestone, had been arrested in Brazil.

Around midday, news broke that the former Formula 1 boss had been arrested for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland – and just hours later, Tamara appeared in great spirits alongside her daughter Fifi, making no mention of the drama.

Taking to her Stories, Bernie's eldest daughter shares several adorable photos of her eldest daughter with Jay Rutland as they enjoyed a date in Zuma London.

In one picture, Fifi can be seen posing next to a mocktail, whilst another shows her posing for selfie with mum Tamara.

The mother-and-daughter duo enjoyed a fun night out

On her grid, Tamara posed outside her Kensington mansion alongside Fifi, who looked adorable in a green dress and white trainers, and wrote: "Mumma and Fifi on a night out."

Despite Bernie's address being revealed on Thursday, it actually took place on Wednesday night at Viracopos airport in Campinas, Brazil.

Local police confirmed the news the next day. In a statement, they confirmed an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun was found in the 91-year-old's luggage during an X-ray screening. They added that he was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.

The family are currently in London and posed outside their home for a picture

According to reports, Bernice confessed to owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time. He later paid the £990 bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland.

The businessman is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone, who is the FIA vice-president and a member of the World Motor Sport Council. Over the past few weeks, the couple attended several events in Brazil, including a local Stock Car race in the countryside near Sao Paulo and a meeting with Nelson Piquet in Brasilia.