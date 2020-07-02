Bernie Ecclestone, 89, and wife Fabiana welcome first baby boy and reveal name The Formula One boss revealed the news to Blick

Bernie Ecclestone has welcomed his first son at the age of 89.

The Formula One boss and his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, announced this birth of their first child, a boy named Ace, on Wednesday.

"We have a son named Ace. I am so proud," Bernie told Swiss German news organisation Blick.

Ace is Bernie's first son with Fabiana

Proud mum Fabiana added that the birth, which took place at 12:05pm in Interlaken, Switzerland, had been "easy", saying: "It was all so easy. The birth was over after 25 minutes. Thank god!"

The happy news comes just two months after Tamara and Petra Ecclestone's father confirmed that he would be a dad again in July and confessed he remained unfazed about welcoming a child at 89 years old.

"I don't see there is any difference between being 89 and 29. You have got the same problems, I suppose," he told PA.

The new parents married in 2012

The now father-of-four, who was self-isolating at his farm in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at the time of the announcement, also shared his hopes for his son, cheekily telling The Independent: "Hopefully he'll learn to play backgammon soon!"

On the other hand, Fabiana, a marketing director from Brazil, confessed she hopes her son never expresses any wishes to be involved with Formula 1. "Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy," she said, before adding: "Hopefully he will never express the intention to do something with Formula 1."

The British businessman, who turns 90 later this year, has three daughters from previous marriages — Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra Ecclestone, 31. He is also a grandfather-of-five and has one great-grandchild.