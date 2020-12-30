Tamara Ecclestone's fans all saying same thing about photo of baby daughter The model shared a photo on Instagram

Tamara Ecclestone has shared a brand new photo of her two-month-old daughter Serena, and fans can't believe how much the tot looks like her older sister, six-year-old Sophia!

The model posted the most adorable snap of herself cuddled up to her youngest daughter as she posed in a stripy bikini, and it wasn't long before fans pointed out the similarities between Serena and Sophia – who is affectionately known as Fifi.

"Looks so much like Fifi in this," wrote one social media user.

Tamara shared the photo on Instagram

"Fifi's twin!" added another, with a third echoing: "She is a mini Fifi."

Doting mum Tamara looked fabulous as she posed in a pair of oversized sunglasses, as did little Serena, who was kitted out in a sweet pink baby grow.

Tamara, 36, welcomed her second daughter in October, writing on Instagram at the time: "Three weeks ago you completed us baby Serena. Watching the love Fifi has for her baby sister makes me happier and prouder then I could of ever dreamed of."

Little Serena is so sweet!

The star also posted a picture of Sophia lovingly smiling at her baby sister as she cradled her on a bed. The two siblings were also joined by one of the family's adorable dogs.

It was Tamara's father, Bernie Ecclestone, who first announced the news of Serena's birth.

Speaking to the MailOnline from his home in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps in autumn, he said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

"Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She's a beautiful little thing.

"She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad."

Tamara has been married to husband Jay Rutland since June 2013. The couple tied the knot on the French Riviera just six months after meeting.

