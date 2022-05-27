Alec Baldwin announces beloved mother's death in heartfelt tribute

Alec Baldwin has announced the death of his beloved 92-year-old mother, Carol M. Baldwin, who sadly passed away on Thursday in Syracuse, New York.

The American actor took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his 2.4 million followers. Along with an emotive statement, Alec moreover shared his mother's official obituary which pays tribute to Carol's significant life achievements.

Beneath a side-by-side photo of his mother as a young girl and more recently, Alec penned: "My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too. She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy. We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments."

Members of the Baldwin family were quick to react to the post with Alec's niece, Hailey Bieber, commenting with a white heart emoji. His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, moreover expressed her sympathy with a single red heart.

The actor penned a sweet tribute to his mother

The tender obituary goes on to chart Carol's personal life, detailing her childhood and moments of hardship later on in life.

Carol had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise, and Rebecca. She met her future husband at university and the couple eventually moved to Long Island so that Alec – as the father was also called – could teach history and coach football and riflery.

Referencing his mother's struggle with breast cancer, the post explains how after she managed to survive her battle, Carol set up the "Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund" which went on to generate millions of dollars for the important cause.

Carol was a mother to six and has 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Hilaria shared her own emotive post

Hilaria Baldwin went on to pen her own tribute with a post showing Alec sitting contemplatively in front of a campfire. She captioned the photo: "She lives on in you, her other babies, their babies…our babies…in all of those who loved her and knew her big heart. Rest In Peace, Carol M. Baldwin."

