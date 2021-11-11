Hilaria Baldwin shares sweet photo of her children in matching outfits The wife of Alec Baldwin posted the family picture on Instagram

Mother-of-six Hilaria Baldwin has shared a cute photograph of four of her children dressed in matching clothing.

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin wrote: "Had to get warmer clothes for them in a pinch…ended up matching and my mama heart is melting. Most of all because I asked to take their pic and this was how they posed."

Hilaria and Alec are parents to Carmen, age eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, four, Romeo, three, Eduardo 'Edu', one, and María, eight months.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Hilaria's post to compliment her brood. One wrote: "Oh, those beautiful boys!" with another telling her, "Love every single one of their sweet expressions…and I love how you love your family."

Alec and Hilaria's four sons

It's been a very difficult time for the family over the past month, following the tragic accident on Alec's latest movie Rust.

Alec was named as the person who fired the prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchinsand wounded director Joel Souza. The actor was on set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe filming when the gun was discharged.

On his Twitter page, Alec said: "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Hilaria shared her own condolences and words of support on her Instagram page. She wrote: "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

The following week, Hilaria shared photos of her children in costumes for Halloween.

Hilaria's baby daughter Maria

She told her fans: "Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart."

