Hilaria Baldwin addresses heritage scandal in apologetic social media return Alec Baldwin's wife was accused of faking her Spanish roots

Hilaria Baldwin returned to social media on Friday night following a six-week break after she was accused of faking her Spanish heritage.

The wife of Alec Baldwin shared a sweet family photo of her and her husband alongside their five children and apologised for not being clearer about her family history.

In the heartfelt message, Hilaria – who turned off the comments on her post – penned: "I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow.

"My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.

"The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry.

"I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both."

Hilaria shared this sweet family snap on Instagram

She added: "Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together."

Hilaria's apology comes after she started trending online in December when social media users claimed that she fabricated Spanish roots and a Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States.

Hilaria, 37, later addressed the controversy in a video posted on Instagram, confirming that she was born in Boston and that her birth name is Hillary.

Hilaria and Alec have been married since June 2012

She said that she occasionally "mixes" Spanish or English based on whichever she is speaking more frequently at that time and said she "grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain".

"This is just who I am and my life story," she said. "It might not fit into your cookie-cutter and might not fit into a label, but it's my weird mix of who I am."

