Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria welcomes fifth child and looks amazing in post-baby photo The couple have been married since 2012

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, have become proud parents once again after welcoming their fifth baby.

The mum-of-five shared a gorgeous photo to Instagram on Wednesday to make the announcement and she looked sensational in her first post-baby snapshot.

The couple were sat in a hospital room with their bundle of joy and Hilaria captioned the sweet photo: "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

Hilaria, 36, wore her hair down and looked adoringly at her little boy who was wrapped up in blankets and a tiny hat. Alec, 62, also gazed lovingly at the newest member of their family.

Their celebrity friends quickly congratulated the pair with Katie Couric writing: "Mazel! He’s beautiful," and Mario Lopez sending his love in Spanish: "Felicidades!!" he wrote.

Their healthy baby boy comes after a tough time for the couple who miscarried twice in the months leading up to their latest pregnancy.

Alec and Hilaria cradle their perfect baby boy

Alec and Hilaria - who is a yoga instructor - have their hands full as they share another four children; Carmen Gabriela, six, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo Angel, three, and Romeo Alejandro David, who will be two next month.

Alec also has a grown daughter, Ireland, from his relationship with ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The couple already share four children

The Hollywood actor has spoken out about the difficulties of being a dad and told People magazine: "Being a father can be very challenging because kids are obsessed with their mothers. I’m in a room with my kids and I’m doing really well until my wife walks in! They just dump me.

"That’s just how it is — there’s nothing I can do about it!"

He added: "My advice for new dads: If your wife is a great mummy, appreciate that and enjoy that. That’s a great thing to have."

