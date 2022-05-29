Johannes Radebe reveals what his mother has taught him as she visits him for first time in UK The Strictly star credits Jacobeth with keeping him humble

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has taken part in an exclusive photoshoot and interview with his mother Jacobeth and sister Jabu for HELLO! magazine. Jacobeth, who he credits with keeping his feet on the ground, and Jabu got on their first-ever flight to come and visit the professional dancer in London.

"Having them here at last is the equivalent to winning the Strictly Glitterball for me," Johannes tells us of his family, who flew over from their native South Africa. "Until now, they've only been able to see my life through the TV screen or heard about it on the phone, but finally I can share it with them."

Johannes took his mum and sister, who both speak Sesotho, which he translates, on a whistle-stop tour of the capital.

"They're blown away by London and haven't stopped talking about how amazing it is," says Johannes. "It's magical for them. But most of all, seeing for the first time where I live has been so special. Although I love my new life, I miss them. The older I get, the more I want them to be part of my experience. They're my reason for being."

Jacobeth and Jabu got on their first-ever flight to come and visit the UK

And he paid tribute to his mother by saying: "She taught me to be kind, to respect myself and others and to be humble. Thousands of fans could be cheering my name, but when I go home, I still have to do the dishes.

"I wouldn't have made it where I am if it weren't for the women in my life. It's always been women who have nurtured me, and my family are my motivation for everything I try to achieve."

Devoted mum Jacobeth has been longing to be with her son, saying: "I wanted to see where he lives and the friends that surround him. It's important for me to know he's happy and safe."

The family enjoyed afternoon tea at The Landmark London

Once in the UK, Johannes took her to Buckingham Palace, where he'd been invited to deliver a speech at the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award Presentation, led by the Earl of Wessex and attended by 3,000 young people.

"It was the best day of my life," he says. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would one day be standing in the gardens of Buckingham Palace, making a speech. The highlight was having Mum there to share that moment. To see her smile means the world to me."

"I'm the proudest mum and felt so emotional to see my son up there," Jacobeth said. "I'll never forget it for the rest of my life."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.