Anton Du Beke and wife Hannah take twins George and Henrietta on a festive day out to LaplandUK - EXCLUSIVE

Anton Du Beke and wife Hannah take twins George and Henrietta on a festive day out to LaplandUK

Anton Du Beke would love to return as a judge next year on Strictly Come Dancing, he tells HELLO! as we join him on a festive family day out at LaplandUK.

"I'd be delighted. They wouldn't even have to finish the sentence. I've loved every second of it," he says. "I do love the dancing, but I don't love getting voting off. I love being in the show," he said.

In our exclusive shoot and interview the Latin and ballroom dancer also says that Strictly has "always been at the forefront of inclusivity."

He adds: "And this year is no different with John [Whaite] and Johannes [Radebe] dancing together, and Rose being the first deaf person in the competition. It just goes to show how Strictly mirrors what is going on in the wider society."

"And through my years of watching professional dance, more often than not I've seen two men – Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly, for example - but interestingly, rarely two women."

Anton's twins met Father Christmas whilst at LaplandUK

He also talks about how he and his wife Hannah have tried to avoid gender stereotyping when raising their four-year-old twins George and Henrietta.

"We've told them, 'You can do what you like, wear what you like,' but George likes Spiderman and Hot Wheels, and Henrietta likes butterflies and unicorns. He crashes around more than she does. But there was no encouragement in either direction."

