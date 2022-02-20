Johannes Radebe reveals he's ready to find love and have children one day The Strictly Come Dancing pro is about to embark on his first solo UK tour

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has revealed he is ready to find love and would like to be a father in the future. "I've never given relationships a chance," he tells the magazine.

"We can't love someone else if we don't love ourselves, but I'm now in a place in my own mind where I can accept love because I know how to give love. I'm still waiting for someone to step forward for me and know there are wonderful people out there. And yes, I'd like children one day. Parenthood is a huge responsibility I'd like to share."

In the interview, the dancer - who is preparing to tell his extraordinary life story in his solo UK tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom - also opens up for the first time why he almost gave up his life in the UK to return home to South Africa.

"Three members of my family had died," the 34-year-old tells the magazine. "I felt lost and wanted to be there for my mum and the others. I was living a beautiful life in the UK but started to question what was more important.

"My career had taken me away from my family for years and I felt guilty. It still bothers me to this day. I live alone and don't have a partner. So, I thought by going home I could lead a simpler life around people I love."

Johannes is about to embark on his UK solo tour

Johannes recalls how it was a family member, his late Aunt Martha who died of Covid-19 last year, who influenced his decision to stay.

"She always supported what I was doing," he says. "Before she passed, she told me I was highly favoured, not because of what I do on the dancefloor but because my purpose is about extending myself to help others."

"Parenthood is a huge responsibility I'd like to share," the dancer said

And he says he can now finally call the UK home. "It's amazing to be in a country where, as I walk down the street, I'm greeted and appreciated. There's nowhere else in the world I'd rather be, and I've never felt such freedom."

