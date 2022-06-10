Denise Welch looks so loved-up with husband Lincoln Townley in rare photo The pair married in 2013

Denise Welch is currently enjoying a dream holiday with family, including husband Lincoln Townley, and she's taken the opportunity to share plenty of snaps of the artist.

WOW: Loose Women's Denise Welch amazes in supermarket swimsuit with cut-out detailing

In one post on her Instagram Stories, Denise posed with her beloved by the canals of Venice with a picturesque backdrop providing the perfect setting for the photo. The pair posed with Lincoln's arm behind his wife, and Denise looked absolutely stunning in a denim jacket emblazoned with plenty of bold sections, including some that had rainbow outlines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley's fairytale wedding

She finished the outfit off with a yellow T-shirt and jeans, while Lincoln went for an all-black outfit, consisting of a tracksuit jacket and bottoms.

LOOK: Denise Welch leaves fans speechless in eye-catching swimsuit – see photo

READ: Loose Women's Denise Welch inundated with support after revealing 'bittersweet' birthday

The reason that the group are in Italy is because of Denise's husband, as he has an art exhibition at the La Biennale di Venezia.

However, they had a tricky time getting out there as in a previous Instagram post Denise explained that their travel plans had been delayed by nine hours!

The pair have been clocking up plenty of time abroad lately, as their trip to Italy came not long after they'd returned home following a surprise break to Greece for Denise's birthday.

The pair are in Venice

And as ever, Denise made sure to bring plenty of eye-catching swimwear with her during the trip she posed up a storm wearing nothing but a bright orange bikini and white wedge sandals.

She also made a surprising confession in the caption. "Never been in a hot tub since 2012. Didn't go well for me. Happy just leaning up against this one!!" she wrote.

READ: Loose Women's Denise Welch faces further heartbreak: details

MORE: Loose Women star Denise Welch shares tragic public message - as fans are left in tears

Fans and famous fiends were wowed by the snapshot with one telling the star: "You look amazing Denise... Inspirational Lady." "Looking gorg! @denise_welch," said a second. "I'm loving the colour of your bikini!"

Laila Rouass, meanwhile, wrote: "Mama looking [flame emojis]." "Wow," added Lizzie Cundy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.