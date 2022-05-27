Loose Women's Denise Welch amazes in supermarket swimsuit with cut-out detailing The 64-year-old ITV star is more confident than ever

How amazing does Denise Welch look? The Loose Women star is enjoying a sun-soaked getaway to Greece and delighted her Instagram followers with her latest swimsuit photo on Friday.

Denise, 64, shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself rocking a super flattering swimming costume – and it's from none other than supermarket favourite Tesco's clothing range, F&F! The one-piece boasted a low-cut neckline, subtle polka dot print and cut-out detailing on the bodice. Ever the glamourpuss, Denise added a pop of red lipstick to complete the beachwear look.

She accompanied her post with an inspiring caption, writing; "Good morning!! Celebrating 9 yrs this week as ambassador for @lighterlife. I learnt the mental tools to address my emotional eating which was in danger of replacing my alcohol addiction.

"I use the flexifasting plan and eat normally the rest of the time. I enjoy all my favourite foods but I no longer let food and crooked thinking control me. I’m a healthy size 12/14 and that's fine by me.

"I celebrate my curves, my lumps, bumps, saggy boobs and cellulite because my 64 yr old body has served me well despite the reverse not always being true. My swimwear is by @fandfclothing."

The Loose Women star posed in a cut-out swimsuit

The ITV star's loyal supporters were loving her body positive post and her balanced approach to eating.

Taking to the comments section, they praised Denise for sharing such a positive message. One wrote: "Looking wonderful," while another shared: "Denise you look fabulous absolutely rockin it for us 60+ year olds."

A third chimed in with: "You look amazing and such wise words in these fickle and superficial times."

Denise also looked fabulous in a pink one-piece

Denise, whose son is Matt Healy from The 1975, has been whisked off to Greece as a birthday surprise from her husband, Lincoln Townley.

Just one day earlier, Denise posed in a shimmering pink swimsuit paired with a bronze sheer wrap. In her caption, she wrote: "Birthday treat from my hubby @lincolntownley. Greece is the word."

She then revealed she was supporting her Loose Women co-star, Frankie Bridge, who recently launched a new F&F clothing range as she added: "Costume & wrap @fandfclothing."

