Loose Women's Denise Welch poses in bikini as she makes surprising confession The star posed up a storm!

Loose Women star Denise Welch is currently soaking up the sun on a romantic Greek holiday with husband Lincoln Townley.

The 64-year-old was whisked away by her spouse as a surprise for her birthday on 22 May and has since been keeping fans updated with a series of holiday snaps on Instagram.

For her latest post, Denise posed up a storm wearing nothing but a bright orange bikini and white wedge sandals.

She also made a surprising confession in the caption. "Never been in a hot tub since 2012. Didn't go well for me. Happy just leaning up against this one!!" she wrote.

Denise looked incredible in her orange bikini

Fans and famous fiends were wowed by the snapshot with one telling the star: "You look amazing Denise... Inspirational Lady." "Looking gorg! @denise_welch," said a second. "I'm loving the colour of your bikini!"

Laila Rouass, meanwhile, wrote: "Mama looking [flame emojis]." "Wow," added Lizzie Cundy.

The star is in Greece with her husband Lincoln

Denise has undergone a dramatic lifestyle transformation in the past decade – and at the start of the year reflected on her weight loss journey.

She explained in the caption: "Celebrating 9 yrs as the ambassador for @lighterlife. When I gave up drinking 10 yrs ago I gained a sweet tooth and very quickly one addiction was in danger of being replaced by another.

The couple have been married since 2013

"I'd put on 2 stone and was aware that my knees were aching and my breathing was impaired. With the help of @lighterlife and working with a mentor, I changed my relationship with food. I lost 2 stone in 2 months and use those tools to this day.

"I also use flexifasting so one sometimes 2 days a week I have only @lighterlife products and that helps maintain my weight."

Denise – a mother of two – continued: "We have become more aware of how carrying excess weight causes so many problems but we're scared to talk about it. It's not about getting into a size 8 or being a skinny minny as my mum used to say.

Denise has spoken candidly about her weight loss

"It's about learning to enjoy food without being controlled by it and @lighterlife helps you to do that. It's also about feeling confident at any age.

"Like I've said a million times. I'm 63 and feel better physically and mentally than I have for years and I'll do swimsuit pics til 'm 90!! I've finally stopped being a people pleaser but that's another story!! Your support on here means so much to me as you know."

