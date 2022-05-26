Denise Welch leaves fans speechless in eye-catching swimsuit – see photo

Denise Welch had one birthday gift to remember as her husband, Lincoln Townley, whisked her off on a surprise trip to Greece.

And as ever, the Loose Women star made sure to bring an eclectic array of swimsuits with her on her Mediterranean getaway, and she looked flawless as she posed in a shimmering pink one-piece with a bronze sheer wrap. Denise flashed a huge smile at the camera as she posed in her hotel with her hands on her hips before she headed down to the beach.

Her outfit was finished off with a pair of white sandals, perfect for the blazing heat.

In her caption, she wrote: "Birthday treat from my hubby @lincolntownley. Greece is the word." She then revealed she was supporting her co-star, Frankie Bridge, who recently launched a new clothing range as she added: "Costume & wrap @fandfclothing."

Her fans were left completely speechless over the sensational look, with many sharing heart and flame emojis in the comments.

Denise stunned in her picture-perfect swimsuit

Some close friends did share some remarks, with Tonia Buxton saying: "Well HELLO Hottie," and Dawn Neesom added: "Have the best time."

Denise marked her 64th birthday on Sunday, and the star was recently inundated with support from her fans as she revealed some "bittersweet" emotions about her special day.

"Thank you so so much for your birthday messages," the former Hollyoaks actress wrote. "As you all know, my birthday is bittersweet.

Denise always chooses the best swimwear

"It's 10 yrs today since our mum Annie died. But I feel that she brought me into the world on May 22nd and she left the world holding my hand on May 22nd so it's the circle of life. Debbie and I are so are lucky she was our mum and I'm lucky to be 64!!!

"64!!!! But I'm not old and am not losing me hair as the Beatles song told me I would!! I feel better now than ever and I'm still my husband's Valentine!! To those not old enough google 'When I'm 64'."

The day would also have been particularly poignant for Denise, as it was her first birthday since her father, Vin, passed away last September.

