John Travolta embarks on new project ahead of emotional anniversary

John Travolta is really gearing up to keep busy as it has been reported that his latest project has begun shooting in Columbus, Georgia.

According to VisitColumbusGA president Peter Bowden, the film, the title of which has not been disclosed yet, will be majorly filmed in the area.

The Randall Emmett-directed film will go through a 15-day shooting schedule in Columbus, with Peter telling Ledger-Enquirer: "It takes a long time to court a film of any size, big or small.

"A lot of things are in the funnel and in the pipeline at the same time. But someone with the star power of John Travolta raises the awareness that, 'Maybe we should take a look at Columbus too.'"

The project does come at a difficult time for John and his family, consisting of his two daughter Ella and son Benjamin, as they prepare for a difficult family anniversary.

12 July, 2022 marks two years since the passing of John's wife Kelly

July 12 marks the second death anniversary of their mother and John's wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 due to breast cancer.

He even talked on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, about dealing with and explaining the loss to his young son, explaining: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'."

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added.

John currently is dad to daughter Ella and son Benjamin

"'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

