John Travolta is raising two very talented children and his latest video of 11-year-old Benjamin only goes to prove it.

The Saturday Night Fever actor took to Instagram with a clip of his youngest child at the gym and you have to see it to believe it.

The short but very impressive post shows Benjamin swinging off a bar, flying through the air and landing several meters away on another piece of gym equipment.

WATCH: John Travolta's son has an amazing talent

Benjamin's parkour move was so impressive, John's fans couldn't wait to comment.

"OMG," wrote several of his followers as others added: "Ben!! Whaaaaaaat," and, "He's like Spider-Man. Holy Moly".

John captioned the clip: "New best for Ben," suggesting he's been practicing the move for some time.

The star is raising Benjamin and his sister, Ella - who has forged a career in music and acting - alone, after his wife, Kelly Preston passed away following a battle with breast cancer.

Benjamin broke his personal best

The family recently remembered the actress on Mother's Day. Ella, 22, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Kelly, along with a touching throwback photo showing the pair beaming together as they rode a fairground ride.

She wrote: "I've learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models. I miss and love you, mama. Happy Mothers to all of the wonderful moms out there!"

Her post really resonated with fans, who were quick to reach out and offer words of comfort.

John is incredibly proud of both Ella and Benjamin

"She will always be with you Ella,” one wrote, while a second shared: "I loved your mom! She was so beautiful inside and out. I know that you kids were her whole world. Xoxo." A third sweetly stated: "She is so proud of you and will always be with you x."

John, meanwhile, chose to mark the day by sharing some of the most special family memories he shared with Kelly.

Pulp Fiction star John, 68, and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16.

