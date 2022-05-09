John Travolta's daughter Ella sparks huge reaction with heartbreaking new post Ella is John's only daughter

Sunday was an incredibly poignant day for John Travolta and his children.

MORE: John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

As the US celebrated Mother’s Day, the actor and his family chose to remember his late wife, Kelly Preston – mom to daughter Ella and son Benjamin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta's son Ben shows off his incredible moves

Ella, 22, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Kelly, along with a touching throwback photo showing the pair beaming together as they rode a fairground ride.

READ: John Travolta shares glimpse of Ella's incredible birthday celebrations

MORE: John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

She wrote: “I’ve learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models. I miss and love you, mama. Happy Mothers to all of the wonderful moms out there!”

Ella shared a beautiful throwback photo of her mom

Her post really resonated with fans, who were quick to reach out and offer words of comfort. “She will always be with you Ella,” one wrote, while a second shared: “ I loved your mom! She was so beautiful inside and out. I know that you kids were her whole world. Xoxo.”

READ: John Travolta and son introduce new family member - see the sweet photo

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella releases first incredible single – fans react

A third sweetly stated: “She is so proud of you and will always be with you x.”

John is a proud father to Ella and Benjamin

John, meanwhile, chose to mark the day by sharing some of the most special family memories he shared with Kelly.

Pulp Fiction star John, 68, and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. As well as Ella, the couple were also proud parents to 11-year-old Benjamin.

He shared a montage of family memories with fans

John shared a touching video montage featuring never-before-seen family photos of the pair with their three children.

Set to the song That Face, he captioned the emotional tribute: "We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother's Day." Kelly passed away aged 57 after a long battle with breast cancer.

John and Kelly's son Jett tragically died in 2009

Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalised at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. He was also on the autistic spectrum. The teen sadly died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

Read more HELLO! US stories here