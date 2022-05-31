John Travolta expresses heartache over loss of his friend Ray Liotta with touching tribute The actor lost his wife Kelly Preston almost two years ago

John Travolta shared his sadness over a friend gone too soon when he posted a tribute on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The Saturday Night Live star expressed his agony with a few simple words alongside a photo of him with the late actor - and his Wild Hogs co-star - Ray Liotta who died in his sleep at the age of 67.

The actor, who found fame in Martin Scorsese's iconic mafia movie in 1990, had been shooting a new film, Dangerous Waters, when he died.

He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, and left behind a daughter, Karsen.

John simply wrote: "We will miss you Ray," and shared a snapshot of the pair both smiling and wearing leather jackets.

His loss comes just weeks ahead of the second anniversary of the death of his wife - and the mother of his three children - Kelly Preston on 12 July.

John shared a throwback photo with his Wild Hogs co-star Ray Liotta

The actress kept her two year battle with breast cancer private and lost her life to the disease in July 2020.

She battled her diagnosis out of the public spotlight until she passed away surrounded by her loved ones, including her two remaining children, Ben and Ella.

At the time, John announced her passing and wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The family are approaching the second anniversary of Kelly Preston's death

In a candid interview with Esquire Spain, John later detailed his experience with grief as he explained every journey is "different" for someone else.

"I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal," he said. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing.

"This is different from someone else's journey. The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That's my experience."

John and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16.

