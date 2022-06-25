Linda Evangelista poses alongside fellow model Christy Turlington after surgery 'brutally disfigured' her face

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista was captured posing alongside fellow model gal pal Christy Turlington after her face was permanently disfigured by cosmetic surgery.

Linda took to social media, with a black and white snap posing with Christy and friends Inge Fonteyne and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele at Kappo Masa restaurant, New York, on Friday.

The mother-of-one reshared the snap of the epic reunion from Carlyne who captioned the post: "BEST DINNER with BEST OLD FRIENDS last night… BEST TIME. @lindaevangelista @cturlington @ingefonteyne #carlynecerfdedudzeele #family #besttime #bestfriends #beststories #bestlaughs #jadore #always #CCD."

Claudia Schiffer replied to the photo with three red love heart emojis. While Cindy Crawford commented: "Now that’s a Girl’s Night Out!"

They group enjoyed time together

Marc Jacobs penned: "The best of the BEST," with four red love heart emojis in the comments.

The stunning snap comes after the former supermodel - who once famously said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day," - shared with fans that she had "developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH" last year after CoolSculpting treatments.

She revealed that it had "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing" and that she had "become a recluse".



Linda opened up to People

Linda said that after the first procedure - which freezes fat and promises up to 20% reduction - she noticed bulges at her chin and thighs which then turned numb and hard.

She began starving herself, hoping to fix what she thought was weight gain, and when she visited her doctor he told her that "no amount of dieting, and no amount of exercise was ever going to fix it".

In November 2021, Christy told Page Six that she reached out to her friend about the ordeal.

According to the star, they had already been in contact with each other "but not about stuff like that," focusing rather on "kids, school, and things like that.

Linda, Christy and Naomi have been friends for years

"It seems from what I've read that's what it's done for her. It's unfortunate. One voice out of so many that I'm sure have suffered through it," said Christy.

Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell were among the many supermodels who shared their love and support for Linda in the days after she first shared her heartbreaking health news.

Cindy penned: "Linda - your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo!"

Naomi commented: "I applaud you for your Courage and strength to Share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore. You know I love you. We love you and are here for you always right by your side."

