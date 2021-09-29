Linda Evangelista sends fans into a tailspin with very rare photo of her son The model shares her son with Salma Hayek's husband

Linda Evangelista sent her fans into a tailspin by sharing a very rare photo of her son, Augustin, to celebrate a special day on Tuesday.

MORE: Linda Evangelista gives her opinion on the new generation of supermodels

The supermodel took to Instagram to mark National Son Day with a sweet throwback photo of the 14-year-old playing on a beach. In the snap, Augustin is looking down at a heart drawn in the sand with "Augie" and "mommy" written in the middle.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Supermodels bare all for Mario Testino shoot

Captioning the adorable image, Linda penned: "[blue heart emoji] Light of my life [praying hands emoji] #nationalsonday." Her followers were quick to react to the precious photo, with many flooding the comment section of her post with heart emojis.

READ: New mom Naomi Campbell celebrates special occasion with star-studded photo

MORE: Claudia Schiffer sunbathes inside lush green gardens of her LA home - and it

One also wrote: "The brightest and the best!!" A second said: "Love this photo." A third added: "What a cutie!!" A fourth said: "That is so precious".

Linda shares her son with her ex-boyfriend Francois-Henri Pinault, who is now married to Salma Hayek. Augustin was born in October 2006 – more than eight months after Francois separated from Linda, and around the time he started dating Salma, who he married in 2009.

Linda delighted fans with a rare photo of her son

Francois was only publicly revealed to be his son's father in 2011 as Linda had, until then, only referred to Augustin's dad as "a New York architect".

Linda's sweet post comes after she revealed she has been a recluse for the past five years after being left "brutally disfigured" half a decade ago after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," she wrote in part in a statement on Instagram.

Linda has lived as a recluse after a botched cosmetic procedure

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media described, 'unrecognizable'."

The supermodel, 56, who once famously said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day," continued: "I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware of before I had the procedures."

She concluded her statement by saying: "I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.