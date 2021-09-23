Linda Evangelista reveals she was 'brutally disfigured' by a cosmetic procedure five years ago The supermodel released a statement on Instagram

Linda Evangelista has revealed why she has been a recluse for the past five years, confessing to her nearly one million Instagram followers via a statement that she was "brutally disfigured" half a decade ago.

"Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years," the statement began.

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised.

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media described, 'unrecognizable'."

Linda in one of her last public appearances in 2015

The supermodel, 56, who once famously said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day," continued: "I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse. With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story," Linda added.

She concluded her statement by saying: "I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

The star last shared a personal picture of herself in 2019

Linda has continued to be active on her social media accounts for the past years, but has mainly posted throwback images of herself, her family and friends.

Her last selfie was published in 2019, when she and her family spent the summer in Canada.