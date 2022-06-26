Eva Mendes shares rare yet relatable video of her daughter's birthday As cute and relatable as it gets

When Eva Mendes decided to start a family with husband Ryan Gosling after getting together in 2011, the couple made the decision to keep their relationship private, as well as keep their two daughters, Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, away from the spotlight.

Though the actress shares glimpses of their family very few and far in between, every single one is as sweet as it gets!

As the family celebrated one of their daughters' birthdays, Eva couldn't help but share a sweet video from the party's aftermath.

The video will be familiar to any parent, as it sees the mom-of-two cleaning up after her kids following the special occasion.

It shows off the model's versatility – and her very own cleaning products – as she has her knees to the hard-wood floor, wiping it after the cake she had for the party fell on the floor, all while looking impossibly chic wearing a stunning floral printed maxi dress with buttons down its middle.

The video also shows off just how much Ryan and Eva decked out their home for the sweet party, and though the multi-layer neapolitan flavored cake did get slightly battered, the decorations certainly made up for it, which included shiny balloons in a metallic pink, baby blue and pastel peach all floating across the ceiling.

The relatable video from the sweet birthday

As Eva finished cleaning, she looked over to her daughter, who was looking at her mom out of frame, and told her: "Looks good, can you tell that a cake fell?"

She received a satisfying and adorable "no" from her daughter, prompting her to stand up and dramatically state: "My work here is done."

When it comes to cleaning, Eva trusts her own brand Skura Style

Fans were quick to express how much they related to the video, writing: "I NEED THIS!!! I just went on vacation for 7 days with my 4 boys and this was ME on the floor all over my hotel rooms every day!" and: "Yes I definitely identify with this," as well as: "You are such a good mom & I love this example because of course these types of things happen to moms all the time."

Ryan and Eva recently sold their Los Angeles home in the Los Feliz neighborhood at the beginning of 2022, and it is unclear where they have moved on as a family.

