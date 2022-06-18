Eva Mendes shares beautiful vacation selfie during family getaway The actress shares two children with husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes turned up the heat during a sun-drenched vacation when she shared photos on social media - and her fans went wild!

The star has escaped Hollywood for a Greek getaway with her husband, Ryan Gosling, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six

Eva posted a photo of herself wearing a figure-flattering green swimsuit beneath a red and white, patterned summer dress.

The mom-of-two wore a head wrap and was perched on the stone steps of a traditional-looking home.

The sun beat down upon her and Eva looked lovely as she basked in the beautiful weather.

"Adoro these light summer jewelry pieces I found @neoladesign. Loving this small female owned biz for unique and ethically sourced pieces. Besos," she wrote.

Eva posted a stunning photo of her vacation away

Fans loved her look and commented: "Enjoy your holidays Eva. You look stunning as always …kissed by the sun," and, "Love this!!! You look gorgeous. Hope you and your little family enjoy your trip."

Eva, Ryan and their children have been spotted sight-seeing together according to the Greek Reporter.

Their outing comes days after Eva shared her epic reaction to Ryan's Ken doll transformation.

The actor – who will take on the role of Ken in the live-action Barbie movie – was pictured for the first time as the beloved Mattel doll in a tweet shared by Warner Bros.

Eva loved her husband Ryan Gosling's Ken doll transformation

Eva appeared to be very happy with his chiseled appearance, bleached blonde hair and fake tan.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram with the caption: "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "I love how supportive you are of each other!!!!!! My fave couple, can't wait to see this movie."

A second said: "You two are one of my fave couples of all time! Congratulations on the new adventure!" A third added: "Best hashtag ever!"

