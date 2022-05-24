Eva Mendes shows support for Ryan Gosling in truly dashing form The two have been together since 2011

Eva Mendes couldn't be prouder of partner Ryan Gosling as he prepares for his latest project, taking to social media to gush about him.

As a new trailer for the upcoming Russo Brothers flick The Gray Man dropped, the actress shared a snapshot of the movie's poster on Instagram.

VIDEO: Eva Mendes' daughter takes photos of famous mum

Ryan looked as dashing and mysterious as could be, sporting a full goatee for a look that seemed to align with his tagline, "The Uncatchable."

Eva lovingly wrote: "My man making all my 1980's action star dreams come true," and her fans couldn't have agreed more.

"You can be proud of your man!! God bless you and your family Eva," one wrote, with another saying: "Ever handsome! Can't wait to see it," and a third adding: "Love that you're his hype woman I adore that!!"

The action-thriller also stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and sees Ryan play a CIA mercenary who is being hunted down by former colleague Chris and other international assassins.

Eva shared how excited she was for Ryan's upcoming project

The film, slated to be released on 22 July, 2022, is already making waves as the most expensive flick ever made by Netflix, and is attracting major attention for the transformations of its leads.

Eva and Ryan, having been together for over a decade now after first having met while working on The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, are one of Hollywood's most notoriously private couples.

The Hitch star revealed in a previous interview why she prefers to keep it that way, saying: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids.

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life… As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."

The actress rarely talks about her family

The two are parents to Esmeralda, six, and Amanda, seven, and while Eva has mentioned her kids more often since joining social media recently, she still tends to keep them away from her online feed.

