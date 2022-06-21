Eva Mendes' latest beachwear is simply sensational

Eva Mendes looked sensational in her bright neon yellow swimsuit as she soaked up the sun during her Greek getaway.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old actress shared a stunning swimwear selfie with her 2.7 million followers. Opting for a pair of oversized round sunglasses, Eva channeled her inner beach babe for the ultimate glam snap.

She teamed her bold swimsuit with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pair of chunky gold rings.

The star has escaped Hollywood for a luxurious getaway with her husband, Ryan Gosling, and their two daughters, Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.

Eva looked radiant in her yellow swimsuit

The Hitch actress styled her sun-kissed locks in loose waves around her shoulders and candidly looked into the distance as she sat down to enjoy some respite from the heat. She captioned the post: "Gracias to @petarhristovhair for taking care of my hair colour while in London. If you need an amazing colorist there, he's the dude @inanchlondon".

Her fans were quick to flood the comments with strings of fire and love heart emojis. Blown away by her appearance, one fan wrote: "WOW!! Maravilloso!! Enjoy the sun and the trip!! You deserve it!!"

A second penned: "I love that you always give a shout-out to your stylists! P.S your hair color is fab!xx"

While a third remarked: "Gorgeous. I love all the bright colors you wear, too. So pretty."

The mum-of-two escaped Hollywood

The post comes days after Eva shared her epic reaction to Ryan's drastic Ken doll transformation.

The actor – who will take on the role of Ken in the live-action Barbie movie – was pictured for the first time as the beloved Mattel doll in a tweet shared by Warner Bros.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram with the caption: "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "I love how supportive you are of each other!!!!!! My fave couple, can't wait to see this movie."

