Hailey Bieber's insane nails are going viral We’ve got the Bieber fever for her manicure

Most likely not even aware of it, Hailey Bieber's nails have become the summer's go-to trend. Her hands have gone viral!

Fans are adoring the model and once style influencer of the year’s pearly pink manicure, which is the ideal complement to her clean-girl aesthetic that she helped popularize.

The trendsetter who has already amassed a sizable fan base thanks to the successful launch of her new company, Rhode Skin, has become a cult figure amongst Gen-Z.

When she was promoting her skincare products and exuding a donut-glazed fresh look, the public was first exposed to her simple and clean nails.

Fans were quick to find Hailey’s nail artist who is none other than LA based nail technician, Zola Ganzorigt, who shared to Instagram a video of the viral sensation, captioning with a breakdown pearlescent pink manicure.

And the process is so simple! Before using the OPI Gel Base Coat, Zola first prepared her nails. She applied one coat of Nail Labo's Presto #098mixed with clear gel and then sealed the polish with a thin layer of OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat. Before applying the OPI GelColour Stay Shiny Top Coat, she lightly brushed on a bit of the Tin Man Chrome Effects powder to achieve that glamourous shimmer effect.

The style, which is a take on sheer, bare nails are expertly polished into an almond shape, delivering a light neutral appearance that is ideal for summer.

Needless to say the nails are going viral on social media with fans of the model going to the salon to achieve the exact same look as their idol, with one commenting, "These are so cute, I had to try them."

Hailey is the ultimate IT girl

It is important to note that the nail artist uses pro products, so you'll need to visit a salon to achieve the enhanced take on nude nails.

Influenced by her hair, fashion, skincare and nails, we can’t wait to see what Hailey does next!

